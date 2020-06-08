June 12: FG declares Friday public holiday to mark democracy day celebration



The federal government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration.



The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.



In a statement Monday signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Georgina Ehuriah, commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.



Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish “these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.”



The Minister who reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them further, to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus. He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.



He wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a Happy Democracy Day Celebration.



