June 12: Nigeria still grappling with injustice, inequality, others, Tinubu laments



Former Lagos state governor and one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the nation was still battling with challenges regarding economic development, economic inequality, administration of justice, violence against women and environmental degradation even as Nigeria marks democracy day.





Although Tinubu believe that the country has human capacity to fight and win these battles.





In a democracy day message he personaly signed Thursday and made availble to newsmen, Tinubu urged Nigerians at all levels not to be weak and shy away from the obstacles learn from the courage and compassion of those who came before them.





“Government is still hard at work trying to protect the people from the virus and to revive the economy so that we can return the people to their livelihoods and to the road toward prosperity. The battle against the pandemic will ultimately be won. Even then, we still will have much to do.





“We still have challenges regarding economic development, economic inequality, administration of justice, violence against women and environmental degradation. Yet, we have the human capacity to fight and win these battles.





“Democracy is the best avenue to harness and direct our collective abilities in the urgent resolution of these steep challenges. Thus, as we mark this day, let us be thankful to God and let us remember all of those who sacrificed to enable us to advance this far on our democratic journey. Let us also look eagerly ahead to the things we must do and the problems we must solve.





“Let us not be weak and shy away from the obstacles in our path; let us learn from the courage and compassion of those who came before us. As they faced and won the battle of democracy over dictatorship, let us now use that democracy to win the present battle of national prosperity in all of its forms over poverty in all of its forms. The times we face are not the easiest but we have a destiny to reach and a democratic roadmap on how to get there. Hand in hand, let us get there together.”





While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for having the political courage to make June 12 Democracy Day, the former Lagos state governor, said despite political opposition the President helped set the record straight by making June 12, Democracy Day.



“We are recording appreciable progress on the political front. The Executive and Legislature are working harmoniously to deliver the programs and policies required for people to live a better more democratic existence. The courts are doing better in protecting the rights of individual Nigerians. The press is free and robust although, like any nation, we must remain vigilant and do even more to elevate freedom of thought and expression.





“The civil society remains alive and active and holding government accountable to the people. The government too has continued to exhibit tolerance of constructive criticism and demonstrate endurance in a bid to nurture our democracy. A relentless battle is being waged against corruption. This fight would have been impossible or ineffective under a military dictatorship.





“If we look at where we were and where we are now, we have cause to be thankful. We have left dictatorship forever behind. We see new and better ways to define and execute our democratic journey. For example, Youth and Women’s groups that in prior times had no voice or did not even exist. Now they are actively engaged and demanding political participation and a place in democratic decision-making. This is how it should be. Within this new, dynamic and vibrant democratic and civil society lies the hope and promise of a better, more representative government and nation.”





While remembring those who fought for democracy, Tinubu listed people like late Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, late Gani Fawehinmi, Baba Omojola, late Pa Rewane, late Pa Enahoro, Baba Ajasin, Pa Adesanya, Baba Adebanjo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi and Femi Falana among others.





“The nation now grapples with COVID-19 and its resultant public health and economic challenges. The government has performed admirably in explaining its actions to the people and informing us about the disease. Only a democratic government would have been so informative and open. Only a democratic government would have initiated palliatives. Only a democratic government would have worked in a cooperative manner with the states to devise the best possible policies to fit local circumstances. By being frank and honest, lives have been saved and the pandemic contained. This has been democracy at work.”







