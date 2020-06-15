June 12 not most suitable day for celebration



President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 during electioneering declared June 12 every year as the new democracy day as against May 29. The president ofcourse is bestowed with the authority to declare any day as national holiday being the country’s chief executive.

However, is June 12 the most appropriate date to celebrate as Nigeria’s democracy day? What is the reason behind the declaration of June 12 as new democracy day? Was it because the June 12 1993 election was the fairest or most successful poll? These are the questions I need to get answers probably from the presidency, historians or political scientists?



For me, May 29 is more suitable than any other date to be set aside for celebration of the nation’s democracy. I have copious points to back up my argument. Firstly, if we look at the history of Nigeria’s polls from 1923 to date, the 1999 election remains unique and most successful.

For instance, the 1923 election which was the first in Nigeria was not a complete poll that allowed citizens to choose leaders from the federal down to state level as they now do.

The 1923 election gave Nigerians opportunity to vote only few legislative members while head of the federal government remained a colonialist who served as governor general. The Nigeria Legislative Council order provided for a 46-member Legislative Council, of which 23 were ex-officio officials, four were nominated officials, up to 15 were appointed unofficial members and only four were elected by the compatriots.



The 23 ex officio officials included the governor, the Chief Secretary and their deputy, the Lieutenant Governors and secretaries of the Northern and Southern Provinces, the Attorney General, the Commandant of the Nigerian Regiment, the Director of Medical Services, the Treasurer, the Director of Marine, the Comptroller of Customs, the Secretary of Native Affairs, together with ten senior residents.

The right to vote was restricted to men aged 21 upward who were British subjects or natives of Nigeria who had lived in their municipal area for the 12 months prior to the election and who earned at least £100 in the previous calendar year.

While those convicted of a crime and sentenced to death, hard labour or prison for more than a year, or were psychologically abnormal were barred from voting. As such, such type of election couldn’t be described as a general election.

The then governor general Clifford appointed 13 unofficial members to the Legislative Council, of which seven were Europeans and six Africans.

Some of them represented commercial interests, some the banking, mining and shipping sectors, just as others represented the commercial states of Calabar, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The next election that held in the nation was in 1959 during independence period which is considered as the first republic. It was conducted on December 12,1959. The result was a victory for the Northern People’s Congress, which won 134 of the 312 seats in the House of Representatives, while the Action Group came second.Unfortunately, there was the first military coup that overthrew the civilan government in 1966 and we had not have any election until 1979 when Shagari defeated Awolowo. The first and second republic election were marred by tribalism and sectionalism as some of the political parties that participated in the contest were regional rather than national parties.

On August 6, 1983, another election was held which saw Shagari being reelected as president but was later ousted by military General Buhari.

Since then, Nigeria was ruled by the military officers until 1993 when General Ibrahim Babangida decided to hand over power to civilans as democracy got more popularity and acceptability in most countries of the world. The election took place on June 12 between Moshood Abiola and Bashir Tofa. Abiola was claimed to have won the election with 8, 341, 309 million votes against Tofa who scored 5, 952, 087 votes. However, before the election results would be officially announced by the electoral body, it was annulled by the military dictator Babangida.

The development triggered uproar and unrest in parts of the country especially from those who thought to have been shortchanged. Babangida subsequently succumbed to pressure and appointed a civilian from the same region Abiola hailed from perhaps to douse tension and resigned as president. It is observed that the handing over of the mantle of leadership of the country to the interim civilian government by Babangida still didn’t make Abiola’s supporters and our brothers from the south west happy. They up till today view the ex military ruler as a dictator who disrupted a credible election.

Before the interim government could settle to conduct fresh election, then came another military head of state general Sani Abacha who held power until 1998 when he was allegedly assasinated by yet to be identified murderers.

Finally, there was a sigh of relief for Nigerians in 1999 as general Abdulsalam Abubakar who succeeded the late Abacha conducted a peaceful and credible election where Olusegun Obasanjo emerged victorious and defeated Olu Falae. Since then, democracy came to stay in Nigeria as we now spent 21 consecutive years of democratic government without military intervention. He was sworn in as the president and commander in chief of the armed forces on 29th may 1999 together with other 36 states governors.

Thus, as far as I am concerned, May 29 is the most appropriate date to be celebrated as democracy day in Nigeria due to the following reasons:

One: Unlike the previous polls of 1959, 1979, 1993 that were characterized by annulment, unrest, tribalism and regional sentments and sudden military juntas, the 1999 election united the countrymen as people shunned sectionalism to elect only a competent leader. Example, Obasanjo contested against Falae. The winner hail from Ogun state while the loser came from Ondo state. In a nutshell, both are from the same zone. Can we now allow candidates to run for presidency without insisting that they must be our regional brothers? What I mean is that, candidates’ competence should be our yardstick of choosing leaders rather than their tribes or geopolitical zones.

Secondly, Obasanjo has not disappointed us as he proved to be a nationalist who ensured security, unity of the country and laid a good development foundation to his successors through his economic policies and establishment of anti corruption agencies to revitalize the economy of the nation.

Moreso, June 12 1993 was not the first election held in Nigeria, it was not the most rancourless, it was not the most successful and we didn’t record stability, i.e, witnessing a situation where a civilian leader hands over to another elected leader like the May 29 when he have had a sustained democracy for over two decades. In short June 12 1993 was not the most historic election in Nigeria.

Najib, a journalist and author, writes from Bauchi08086352355