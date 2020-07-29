Jungle justice: 3 armed robbers set ablaze after failed bank robbery in Oyo

Three members of a robbery gang were on Wednesday set ablaze in Okeho town, Oyo state after a failed attempt to rob a branch of First Bank in the town.

It was gathered that the robbers arrived at the bank at about 3.15 pm with a dynamite with which they reportedly gained entrance into the bank.

Few minutes after their arrival, some local vigilante members were said to have arrived at the bank and engaged the armed robbers.

Eyewitness said while attempting to escape, the 18-seater bus conveying them had an accident and somersaulted with three of the armed robbers set ablaze by the angry mob.

Confirming the incident, Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said the robbers were repelled by armed policemen who were deployed to counter them.

SP Fadeyi said the armed robbers were conveyed in an 18-seater bus to the bank and as soon as their attempt to rob the bank failed, took to their heels but were pursued by policemen, local hunters and other concerned individuals..

He said men of the state Police command were still on the trail of other members of the gang that escaped into the bush.