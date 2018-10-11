Jungle justice: Alleged kidnapper set ablaze in C/Rivers

A young man, whose name could not be verified as at the time of filing this report was yesterday roasted alive by a mob in Ekori, Yakurr local government area of Cross River state, for allegedly kidnapping a student.

A resident of the community, Dennis Eyoo, told this reporter that it was the first time that jungle justice was being meted out to anyone in the community, despite many criminal activities being undertaken by residents.

Dennis posted on his Facebook page: ‘‘It’s happening live in Ekori, Yakurr LGA of Cross state, as a young man is being roasted alive for alleged kindnap.

Stay tuned, tetails later.” In a recorded phone conversation, Dennis told this reporter that members of the Nigeria Police Force came to the community to save the victim when they learnt of the incident, but that “they were chased away by the rampaging youths.’’ Dennis said: “The guy was just a young guy of about 25 or 26 years and was caught with a school student he kidnapped.

Even though the police tried to save him, they were resisted.

Why should the police come in the first place? Many things happen in this community without the police intervening, so why should they come to save a criminal? “I was just coming to the scene as the police were being driven away.

They just loaded tyres on the guy and set him ablaze.

You needed to see the blaze.

I took pictures of him in the fire with his legs showing.

I later got to know that he is the son of a retired army officer.’’

