Just Happening: Again, PDP hands over Lagos guber ticket to Agbaje

After several permutations, former challenger, Jimi Agbaje has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Lagos state.

With 1, 100 votes, Agbaje defeated Deji Doherty who polled 742 votes.

The primary election which lasted for two days was supervised by a panel chaired by Victor Kassim Oyofo.

Agbaje who was the party’s candidate in the 2015 election but he lost to Akinwunmi Ambode, incumbent governor of the state.

In the 2019 election, Agbaje will be in the race with Jide Sanwo-Olu who recently emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

