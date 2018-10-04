Just Happening: Again, Suspected Herdsmen invade another Plateau community at night, kill 19 People

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly murdered 19 people a community known as Ariri Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The herdsmen attacked the village on Wednesday night and shot the victims while they were asleep, emerging report indicates.

Residents of the village disclosed security operatives are yet to arrive at the scene of the incident and the corpses of the victims are still scattered across the compounds where the attacks occurred.

Thirteen persons were confirmed killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in an attack in Jol village of Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

The Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu said the attack took place on Tuesday night.

According to him, the victims have been given a mass burial.

“10 persons, including women and children, have been given mass burial, three other bodies have just been discovered”, he explained.

