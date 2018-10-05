Just Happening: D’ Tigress now ranked 19th globally after FIBA W/Cup exploits

D'Tigress team with Coach Otis in jubilation mood

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’ Tigress have moved up 15 spots in the latest FIBA World Ranking.

The D’ Tigress who pulled surprises at just concluded FIBA Women World Cup in Spain are now 19th in the World while remaining second in Africa behind Senegal.

The Nigerian girls became first African basketball team to berth into the quarter-final of this year’s global basketball tournament. They won three matches successively at the mundial, although they lost their classification Games thereafter, making them to finish at eight position overall.

