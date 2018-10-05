Just Happening: El Kanemi coach quits, faces Eagles job

Super Eagles assistant coach Imama Amapakabo has stepped down from his managerial role at NPFL outfit El Kanemi Warriors of Borno following the end of his year-long deal.

Amapakabo was the helmsman when Rangers won the domestic title in 2016, ending their 32-year trophy drought.

But the former Flying Eagles goalkeeper and Enyimba assistant coach was soon to face Rangers exit door following irreconcilable differences before landing El Kanemi Warriors plum job, which made him the highest paid coach in the country.

“I signed a one year contract when I joined the club before the start of the season and right now the season is over”, Imama revealed.

El Kanemi Warriors ended the 2017-2018 NPFL on 13th position with 17 points.

On Thursday, they exited the Aiteo Cup at the quarterfinal following a 1-0 defeat by Nasarawa United in Aba.

It has emerged that the Warriors hierarchy are already shopping for the young tactician’s successor.

“I took over the club from someone and equally, as I’m leaving, someone else will step in,” Imama said.

“That’s order of the business of coaching. I won the league for Rangers and got sacked, so I came here (El Kanemi).

“As I leave, someone will equally come to take over from me. I’ve no problems with that.”

