Just Happening: Isiguzo beats Odusile, emerges NUJ President

Christopher Ikechukwu Isiguzo, was a while ago elected new President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), sweeping away the Wahab Odusile-led Presidency of the only union, for journalists in the country.

In a keenly-contested election Isiguzo emerged the choice of majority of the journalists, who were on hand at the city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, which hosted this year’s edition of the NUJ National Convention with a tally of 346-329.

According to the result as announced by the returning officer, Benson Upah, Dele Atunbi of NTA polled 101 votes, Abiodun Olalere 56 votes, Seiyefa Uzaka a Director with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information, 30 votes, Jacob Edi polled 16 votes, Otunba Mike Aladenika 8 votes.

For the National Treasurer position , Mohammed She defeated two other contestants while Muhamod Umar was elected National Auditor.

For the Vice President position, Yusuf Idris was elected vice president Zone A, Cosmos Olalekan was elected VP Zone B Petrus Samfochi won the election for Zone C and Wilson Bako was elected VP Zone D.

Ogunle Akpati was elected VP Zone F, Izma Abdullahi was elected Secretary Zone A, while Suleiman Gimba won the Secretary seat for Zone E.

In his acceptance speech , Isiguzo said that the major focus of his administration would be welfare of Nigerian journalists.

“I assure that time to rescue the union has started; you will be proud of us. We won’t disappoint you .

” We will unveil our programme of actions in the coming days. The days you work and you will not receive your salary are gone.

“The immediate past president has congratulated me with other co-contestants. I want to dedicate this victory to all Nigerian journalists,” he said.

Meanwhile Waheed Odusile and Dele Atubi have already congratulated the winner, Mr Isiguzo Christopher.

Already, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has congratulated the newly elected NUJ, boss, while commending the union for a peaceful outing.

Umahi in a statement signed by his spokesman, Emmanuel Uzor, described the newly elected National President of NUJ as a thorough journalist, a professional who placed high premium on professionalism and balanced reportage.

The governor in the statement further congratulated the newly elected National Vice President of the union in South East, Mr Petrus Obi and called on journalists to engine the true reflection of their calling by upholding balanced reportage.

“Let me congratulate Chris Isiguzo, the newly elected National President of NUJ as well as Petrus Obi, the New National Vice President in charge of South East for their resounding victories in the recently concluded elections. Journalists have shown that our agitation for change of attitude and politics of inclusiveness is yielding positive results. I therefore urge the new leadership of NUJ to ensure from weeks and months ahead ensure retooling of journalists to the modern trend of reportage.”

Isiguzo

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.