Just Happening: Panel makes u-turn, declares Sanwo-Olu APC Guber primary winner in Lagos

Just as the dust is yet to settle on the controversies which trailed Tuesday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial primary, the National Working Committee primary election panel for Lagos has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The chairman of the panel, Clement Ebri made the declaration a while ago on Wednesday.

Prior to the declaration there had been a conflict between the NWC panel and the Lagos APC chairman, Tunde Balogun on the election.

During the election held across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Associations (LCDAs), Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes while his contender, the incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode had 72, 901 votes.

The election result was signed by the leader of the NWC, Clement Ebri, and announced by the state chapter of APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, in favour of Sanwo-Olu.

