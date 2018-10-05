Just Happening: PDP Leaders storm INEC, launch protest over Osun Guber election outcome

Report reaching Blueprint.ng indicates that Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party are at the monet protesting against the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

The Protesters include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to the commission after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

The protesters are demanding that INEC should declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.

Also among the protesters are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant Sule Lamido; Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

The protesters are wearing T-shirts with the inscription “ the Nigeria Police and INEC are arms of the All Progressives Congress.”

