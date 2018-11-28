Just in: Buhari approves reduction in cost of JAMB, NECO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reduction in the cost of forms for final year secondary school and post-secondary school examinations.

The announcement was made known by the president’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

According to Ahmad, the cost of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,500 while the cost of National Examination Council (NECO) forms was reduced from N11,350 to N9,850.

Bashir Ahmad ✔@BashirAhmaad President @MBuhari approves the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examination JAMB from N5,000 to N3,500,

NECO from N11,350, to N9,850. With effect from January 2019. The reduction takes effect from January 2019.

JAMB has been making hundreds of millions of naira profit since its new leadership headed by Ishaq Oloyede assumed office; leading many Nigerians to demand a reduction in the cost of forms.

Details later…

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.