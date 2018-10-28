Just Now: 85 year old Tony Anenih is dead

Report reaching Blueprint has it that a former works minister and Chairman Board of Trustee, Peoples Democratic (PDP), Tony Anenih, is dead.

Confirming the development, his son said the family would release a statement later on Sunday night.

The 85 year old Anenih was said to have died on Sunday evening at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Born in Edo State, Mr Anenih was one of the most influential politicians of his era. He was nicknamed ‘Mr Fix It’ for his ability to manipulate the electoral process.

Details later…

