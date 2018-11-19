Just Now: Again, Ganduje heads to court, secures injunction against Jafaar Jafaar over alleged bribe video

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has secured an interim injunction from Kano high court restraining Daily Nigerian Newspaper and Jafaar Jafaar, its publisher, from publishing videos about him.

The newspaper had published videos showing the governor allegedly receiving bribe in dollars from contractors.

Ganduje had subsequently filed a N3 billion suit against the newspaper, asking the court to declare the publication as a defamation of character.

Details loading…

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.