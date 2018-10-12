Just Now: Aircraft goes up in flames at Lagos Airport

The office of Overland Airways at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MM1), Lagos, is currently on fire.

The fire was said to have started at about 10:30am; a plane was being serviced at the tarmac when it suddenly went up in flames, according to SaharaReporters.

“It’s big fire,” the witness told SaharaReporters on phone. “Half of the Overland AIrways plane is burnt, while some chartered aircraft being repaired were also torched.”

Fire-fighters are currently trying to put out the fire.

