Just Now: Anxiety as Army ‘finds outs’ shallow grave where missing General was buried

A shallow grave where late Major General Idris Alkali, the immediate past Chief of Administration (Army) was buried has been discovered by the Nigerian Army.

General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Plateau State hinted that Major General Alkali was killed and buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, “No man’s land” in Lafande community on the outskirt of Jos metropolis.

“You would recall that on September 2, 2018, at about 8:00pm, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex located at Lafande Community on the outskirt of Jos metropolis in Dura-Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State,” Major General Akinroluyo told reporters.

“As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The attack triggered protest by the people of the area on the morning of September 3, 2018.”

The shallow grave

