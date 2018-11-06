Just Now: Anxiety as Ekweremadu, wife, son escape assassination

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and son allegedly escaped an assassination attempt early Tuesday morning at about 4am .

The assassins, according to a statement issued by media assistant, Uche Anichukwu, secretly evaded the security at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence, to gain entry into his house.

Anichukwu, in the statement, disclosed that the attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them to the Senator’s bedroom.

According to him, ” It was at the Senator’s bedroom that a struggle ensued, leading to the arrest of one of the assailants with dangerous weapons and housebreaking devices, while the rest managed to escape.

“The arrested member of the gang has, however, refused to divulge any information on the operation and has been handed over to the police.

Ekweremadu, his wife, and one of his sons were in the house as at the time of the attack”.

The statement added that the assassination attempt may be a continuation of a similar one made on the life of the Deputy Senate President three years ago in Abuja , precisely on November 17, 2015 from which he also narrowly escaped .

They wondered why nothing has been done on the 2015 attack till now by the Police , the matter was reported to .

Meanwhile, efforts are being made by our Correspondent covering the Senate to hear from Ekweremadu

