Just Now: APC Delegates gradually troop into convention venue

Delegates from various parts of the country have already started trooping into Eagle’s Square, venue of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja.

Our Correspondent, Bode Olagoke who is currently at the venue alongside head of Photography session Ayuba Raji have sent in updates indicating that Sokoto state former Governor and serving Senator, Aliyu Wamakko led his state’s representatives as early birds to the convention expected to begin as from 8pm after initial adjustment in time of its commencement. The initial arrangement fixed the kickoff at 12 noon.

The information on the adjustment was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, APC National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

The official release added, “This is to afford delegates from states that are just concluding their primaries, time to participate in the convention. Delegates from outside Abuja are to get accredited at the National Stadium while delegates within Abuja will be accredited at the old parade ground, Area 10, Abuja.”

He said that all delegates will be accredited by their various states while areas of traffic diversion will be announced.

The convention is convened to elect the Presidential candidate of the Party only.

So far, it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that has filed in as an aspirant for the convention where over 7,000 delegates are being expected.

