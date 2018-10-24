Just Now: APC, PDP Reps defect, Adedoyin’s seat declared vacant

Two members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to other parties.
Whereas Musa Soba from Kaduna State defected from the PDP to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hassan Omale from Kogi State defected from the APC but is yet to announce his new political party.
Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who announced the two defections on the floor of the House during Wednesday's plenary, said it was in line with Section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
