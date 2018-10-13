Just Now: APC suspends North-East Chairman

The North East Zonal chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mustapha Salihu has been suspended.

The latest development was made known in a statement signed by some officials of the zone.

Those that endorsed the statement made available to Blueprint include the zonal Secretary Abubakar Sadiq Anita, Youth leader Kasimu Bello Maigari, Ex- officio Mamman Isah , Women leader Amina Manga and Organising Secretary Shaibu Abdul Rahman Adam.

They unanimously said his offence bothered on his failure to summon meeting as and when due, contrary to Article 25D:1; alleged fraud of official documents and disharmony among members, contrary to Article 21A of the party.

