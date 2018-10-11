Just Now: Aston Villa Owner dies, aged 94

Sir Doug Ellis, Aston Villa chairman for 31 years, has died aged 94.

Ellis’ family informed the Birmingham Mail that one of the pioneering chairman of the Premier League era passed away in the night.

Ellis was chairman of Villa for two spells, first from 1968 to 1975, before returning to the club after their European Cup success in 1982 until retirement in 2006.

Ellis often had infamously frosty relationship with Villa fans but their fortunes have taken a turn for the worse since his departure.

He was nicknamed ‘Deadly Doug’ by Jimmy Greaves for his propensity to sack managers, with 15 coming and going during his 31 years at the club.

Villa won the League Cup three times during Ellis reign – in 1975, 1994 and 1996 – but he was not on the board for their European Cup win in 1982, returning as chairman shortly after following a seven-year absence.

