Just Now: ASUU declares indefinite strike as Labour shuns ‘further negotiation with FG’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken the lead in industrial action hovering round the country since last week and declared an indefinite nationwide strike.

The strike which is to protest the poor funding of Nigerian universities was led by its National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

The strike was declared at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

All academic staff of universities were directed to withdraw their services immediately.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the organised labour have failed to attend the meeting convened by the Federal Government to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage for workers in the country.

However, the government continued the dialogue with the organised private sector at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Mustapha was joined by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, as well as the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The meeting followed a statement credited to Dr Ngige who revealed that the negotiation would be trailed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday.

He had appealed to all members of the committee to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation and to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.

