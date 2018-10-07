Just Now: At last, Bindow clinches APC Guber ticket in Adamawa

After intrigues and horse-trading that followed, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow has just been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primaries in Adamawa State.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Yola, Jibrin Ahmed, Chairman of the Party’s Electoral Committee, said that Bindow scored a total of 193, 656 votes to emerged as the guber flag bearer of the party.

He said that Mahmoud Halilu Ahmed (Modi), a brother-in-law to President Buhari got 15, 738 votes while the former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu had 8, 364 votes.

According to him, the election was conducted across the state in a peaceful manner under the watch of security agents and party stakeholders.

“With the powers conferred on me by the National Working Committee of the party, I hereby declare Muhammadu Umar Jibrilla Bindow winner of the gubernatorial primaries in Adamawa State.

“He is now the candidate of the APC in Adamawa ahead of the next year governorship election in the state,” he said.

He then called on other aspirants to work closely with Bindow with a view to winning the state in 2019 for continuity.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.