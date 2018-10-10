Just Now: At last, Saraki swears in two new Bauchi, Katsina Senators

Senator Lawal Gumuau from Bauchi South senatorial district and Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita from Katsina North senatorial district have finally been sworn in by the Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

The two senators were sworn in a day after the National Assembly was reopened after a long break.

Yahaya Gumua, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Bauchi South senatorial election held on Saturday.

The results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows the APC won in six of the seven local governments in the senatorial district where election was conducted.

Also, INEC in Katsina state declared Alhaji Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the APC winner of the bye-election conducted in the Katsina North Senatorial District.

Prof Hudu Ayuba-Abdullahi the returning officer who announced the result at 4:42 am in Daura said Kaita, a member of the House of Representatives scored 224,607 votes, while his elder brother and a retired customs officer, Alhaji Kabir Babba Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 59,724 votes.

Akpabio resigned as the minority leader after defecting to the All Progressives Congress from the PDP.

