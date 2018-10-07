Just Now: Atiku dust Tambuwal, Saraki, others, becomes PDP Presidential flag bearer

Former Vice President and four-time Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s Presidential elections.

In a fiercely contested primaries which began on Saturday at the Adokie Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers, the four-time Presidential Aspirant who polled 1653 votes trumped the other aspirants including Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal who garnered a total of 693 votes, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki with 317 votes and Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 158 votes and to clinch victory at the party’s convention.

The other candidates recorded votes as follows: Ibrahim Dankwambo – 111 votes, Sule Lamido scored 96 votes; Ahmed Makarfi –74 votes; Taminu Turaki – 65 votes; Attahiru Bafarawa – 48 votes; David Mark– 35 votes; Jonah Jang- 19 votes; Datti-Baba Ahmed who scored 5 vote, while 68 votes were invalid.

Chairman of the Special Convention Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, announced the result on Sunday morning in the election which saw over 3,000 delegates vote for the party’s flag bearer.

Result of PDP Primaries in Porthacourt.

1. Invalid – 68

2. Jonah Jang- 19

3. Dati Ahmed – 05

4. David Mark – 35

5. Kabiru Turaki- 65

6. Sule Lamido- 96

7. Attahiru Bafarawa – 48

8. Dankwambo – 111

9. Ahmed Makarfi – 74

10. Rabiu Kwankwaso – 158

11. Bukola Saraki- 317

12. Aminu Tambuwal – 693

13. Atiku Abubakar- 1653

Total Votes= 3,274

