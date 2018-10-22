Just Now: Biya re-elected as Cameroon President after 36 years in power

Cameroonian President Paul Biya won re-election with 71 percent of the vote, the state television network said on Twitter on Monday, extending Biya’s 36-year rule and cementing his place as one of Africa’s longest-standing rulers.

Victory, which gives the 85-year-old a seventh term in office, came amid claims from opposition candidates that the election was fraudulent. Scattered violence connected to a separatist movement in the western Anglophone regions also kept most there from voting.

