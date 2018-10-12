Just Now: Boboye part ways with Plateau Utd after two year

Blueprint.ng has just gathered that Former Plateau United Coach, Kennedy Boboye has parted ways with 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions, Plateau United after the expiration of the two years contract.

Kennedy Boboye, who won the NPFL title with Plateau United in 2016/17 season and guided the team to the CAF champions league last season.

The former Abia Warriors Man opted to leave the club after he couldn’t secure new contract.

Details loading…

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.