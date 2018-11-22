Just Now: Buhari, Atiku, others alerted as BON, NEDG rolls out Presidential debate days

Much awaited date for 2019 presidential and vice-presidential election debate has been revealed by the Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG) and Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

While the presidential debate is slated for January 19, 2019, that of vice-presidential candidates are billed to have their debate on December 14, 2018.

Chairman of BON, Mr John Momoh (OON), who made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja maintained that the debates will be aired on all BON member radio and television stations across the country and also streamed on social media platforms.

According to Momoh, “The Nigerian Election Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria are organising a presidential debate on January the 19th, 2019 and a vice presidential debate on December the 14th, 2018.

“The debates would hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja and will be broadcast live on all BON member radio and television stations across the country.

“The debates will also be streamed live on all mobile and social media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram, to give it a global coverage,” he said.

Mr Momoh added that the debates will focus on the issues that matter most to working families; restoring our economy, providing electricity, creating jobs, securing health care for every Nigerian, making and achieving excellence in every Nigerian school and ensuring safety and security for Nigerians.

