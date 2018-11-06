Just Now: Buhari backs Labour, accepts N30, 000 as new minimum wage

A new minimum wage of N30, 000 has been endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari after the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage presented their report.

The President gave the approval on Tuesday shortly after the report of the committee was presented to him.

The latest move by the President has essentially put to rest weeks of uncertainty within the public sector.

While promising to forward new minimum wage bill to National Assembly for action, he urged Nigerian workers against being used as political weapons.

