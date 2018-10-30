Just Now: Buhari in Borno, commissions first ever Army varsity

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Biu, headquarters of Biu Locals Government of Borno State, for the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the first-ever Nigerian Army University.

The President who was represented by the Minster of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, arrived Biu on helicopter from Maiduguri, the state capital, with the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetima, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, the Senator presenting Borno South, Ali Ndume, and other important personalities from the state.

Our Correspondent currently covering the epoch-making event reports that the Federal Executive Council on March 14, 2018, approved the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in Biu.

The University was conceived by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and designed “as a unique and specialised institution that would serve as solutions centre to specific challenges facing the military.”‎

