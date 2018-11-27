Just Now: Buhari puts off scheduled visit to Edo, heads to Borno Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari has put f his official visit to Benin city, Edo state capital.

The reason for the cancellation was yet to be ascertained but Blueprint gathered that it won’t be unconnected to the death of several Soldiers recent in Metele Borno.

A tweet on official APC tweeter handle @APCNigeria a while ago disclosed, “President Muhammadu Buhari has canceled his planned official visit to Benin, Edo State today, to visit Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.”

