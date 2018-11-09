Just Now: Crisis cripple Ondo state Assembly, Speaker, deputy removed

The crises bedeviling Ondo State House of Assembly went deeper following the impeachment of Speaker, Rt. (Hon) Bamidele David Oloyelogun.

Oloyelogun was removed alongside the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, at Thursday’s plenary of the parliament.

Addressing newsmen at the assembly complex on Friday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Fatai Olotu, said the former leadership was removed as a result of financial impropriety, incompetence and high handedness.

