Just Now: Ekiti state Assembly boils as Lawmakers remove Speaker, installs Alagbada

A new Speaker of Ekiti state House of Assembly, Adeniran Alagbada has emerged as some members of state’s legistive arm impeached the Speaker, Kola Oluwawole. The sweeping action also witness the removal of the Deputy Speaker, Sina Animasaun.

Both Oluwawole and Animasaun are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Oluwawole, a staunch loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, was removed at about 11.00 am behind closed doors.

The lawmakers then elected the former Deputy Leader as new Speaker while the Minority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, was elected as new House Leader of Business.

Alagbada defected from PDP to APC in June alongside his political mentor, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The change in leadership was believed to have been effected in anticipation of the change of government.

Outgoing Governor Ayo Fayose will make way for the incoming Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.