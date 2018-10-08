Just Now: Fayose threatens to pull out of PDP before 2019 elections

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party after the National Convention held on Saturday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The governor hinted on Monday that he would renounce his “membership of the PDP anytime from now.”

He added, “After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians,” Fayose told Punch.

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was declared the winner of the party’s presidential primary, defeating the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senate President Bukola Saraki, to a second and third positions.

