Just Now: Fresh curfew imposed on Kaduna as Kidnappers kill Adara Monarch, dump body

The Kaduna State Government on Friday reinstated the 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, as well as Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity said in a statement that the curfew is effective from 11 am till further notice.

He said this became necessary to help maintain peace following the murder of the Chief of Adara, Mr. Maiwada Galadima in the hands of his abductors who took him away last Friday.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy.

“It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace,” he said.

Before the government announced a new curfew which is already in place, report obtained by Blueprint indicated that the paramount ruler of the Adara, the Agwom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima who was abducted last Friday with his wife has been killed.

The traditional ruler is believed to have been killed on Thursday and his body dumped where it was found and taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna early Friday morning.

One of the officials of Adara Development Association who went to identify the body at the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, Kaduna, said the late Agom was shot twice in the head as there were bullet wounds piercing through his ears and neck.

He said the kidnappers collected an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before killing the traditional ruler.

The police public relations officer, Yakubu Sabo did not pick his calls when our correspondent tried to reach him.

The Agom Adara was abducted last week on his way to his palace in Kachia after attending an official function with the governor when his convoy was intercepted by the bandits who killed his police orderly and three other palace guards.

Reports of his killing has created tension in Kachia as youths have gathered around the palace to receive official confirmation of the death.

Tension has started mounting in Kaduna as people have started running back to their houses out of fear.

