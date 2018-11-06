Just Now: Gunmen invade Katsina community, kill man, abduct daughter

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday shot and killed one Alhaji Nasiru Maimasara before kidnapping his daughter at Gachi quarters in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“When the gunmen invaded the area, they started shooting into the air as they entered the victims’ residence at Gachi quarters,” the source told NAN, pleading anonymity.

“The bandits shot the victim when he attempted to run, and went away with his daughter.

“The victim was later taken to Kankia General Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Maimasara’s corpse has been buried, while the house was filled with sympathisers when a NAN correspondent arrived there at noon.

Spokesman of the Police Command in Katsina, Mr. Gambo Isa, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

Isa said that the Command was making efforts to apprehend the bandits.

“We have deployed personnel from the State Investigation Bureau and the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad to track down the culprits,” he told NAN.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.