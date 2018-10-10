Just Now: In one week, Buhari meets with APC Governors over party

After barely one week, President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Wednesday.

Blueprint.ng gathered that the meeting was meant to be part of efforts aimed at resolving the crises that followed the party’s primaries across the country was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at about 4pm, state governors in attendance included Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Gamduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

Recall that nine APC governors met with Buhari last Thursday over primary elections in their states.

