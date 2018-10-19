Just Now: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu shows up in Jerusalem

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been spotted in Jerusalem in a video circulating online. The pro-Biafra separatist group leader, clad in white cloth and a cap was seen praying at the wailing wall in the Holy City.

Radio Biafra had earlier confirmed in a tweet signed by Uche Mefor, the deputy leader of IPOB, that Kanu would be broadcast live on Facebook praying in Jersualem.

“The Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of #Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would within an hour from now praying in Jerusalem Live on facebook. All are enjoined to hook on. Chukwu Okike is in charge!,” the tweet said.

Kanu reportedly went missing in September 2017, when his Umuahia family compound was invaded by men of the Nigeria Army.

The Nigerian government was accused of keeping the separatist group leader in captivity by Kanu’s family members but the government has since dismissed the claims that he was being held in secret by the military. They claimed Kanu was “hiding” somewhere.

