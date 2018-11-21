Just Now: Jubilation as Fayemi brings back Permanent Secretaries sacked by Fayose

Ekiti State government has announced immediate reinstatement of the five Permanent Secretaries that were retired ‘unlawfully’ in 2014 by the immediate past administration led by Mr Ayodele Fayose,

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Yinka Oyebode named the reinstated Permanent Secretaries as; Mr Emmanuel Oso, Mr Alfred Ologuntoye, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, Mrs Funke Falodun, Mr Ayoola Owolabi, and Mr Babatunde Alokan.

According to the press statement made available to Blueprint on Wednesday, the reinstatement of the affected Permanent Secretaries followed the successful hearing of their petitions by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which declared that they were unfairly treated.

The NHRC also agreed with the petitioners and the state government for their reinstatement and settlement of all their outstanding salaries and allowances for the period of their illegal termination of appointment.

Consequently, Governor Kayode Fayemi directed that the five be reinstated accordingly.

The letters communicating their reinstatement was signed by the Head of Service, Dr Olugbenga Faseluka.

According to the letter, the reinstatement takes effect from November 19th.