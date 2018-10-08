Just Now: King of Comedy, Baba Sala is dead

King of Comedy, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, aka Baba Sala has finally answered the call of all mortal man, at the ripe age of 81.

The versatile entertainer who made his mark in music, theatre and filmmaking, finally succumbed to the cold hand of death, due to ailments, believed to have come with age, according to one of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boisala, who announced his demise in the early hours of Monday, October 8, 2018.

“My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone,” Boisala stated on Facebook.

Baba Sala reportedly died in the late hours of Sunday, October 7, 2018 in his hometown, Ilesa, Osun State.

His body is said to have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital), Ilesa.

