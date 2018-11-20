Just Now: NNL impasse forces LMC to postpone NPFL resumption

There are indications that the League Management Company (LMC) has now postponed the commencement of 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season earlier scheduled for December 1 to an unknown date, following various impasse at the Nigeria National League (NNL).

NNL is the second tier of the country’s football league proceedings.

After every league season, no fewer than four teams are expected to emerge from NNL to occupy four slots made available at the NPFL.

The outgoing soccer season in Nigeria has witnessed several controversies including an abrupt end of NPFL after 24 matches instead of a complete (conventional) 38 games.

For NNL, there has been many issues plaguing the lower league. The issues ranges from paucity of funds to administrative laxity, then on-the-pitch subjective results, anchored on ‘poor’ refereeing.

Now, the club managers in the NNL who are supposed to meet in Abuja next week are pushing and clamouring for eight teams to gain promotion to the NPFL as against the agreed four teams from NNL to NPFL.

From the agreed programme, eight NNL teams; first two from each of the four abridged groups were expected to play a Super 8 in the two Conferences.

Thereafter, top two from each conference – North and south would gain promotion to the NPFL.

The NNL managers are pushing that the Premier League be 28 teams, while 12 will be relegated at the end of season.

Perhaps, because, no team was relegated in the NPFL after the sudden end last season, NNL club Owners and Manager they are also pushing for similar measure, a situation they expect no team to be relegated to the lowest league tier, Nigeria Nation-wide League (NNWL).

No official communication has come from either NPFL or NNL handlers.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.