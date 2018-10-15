Just Now: Peter Obi visits Ekweremadu in Abuja

Running mate to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi a while ago visited Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in his Abuja residence.

The visit happened, barely 48 hours after Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi and some South East leaders claimed that they were not consulted before the former Anambra state Governor was picked.

Though, Blueprint couldn’t ascertain why Obi visited Ekweremadu, however, the deputy Senate President revealed through his tweeter handle, “the VP candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, met with me at my Abuja residence in the morning of today. We had a meaningful discussion.”

Details loading….

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.