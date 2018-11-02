Just Now: Police nab fleeing cook who allegedly stabbed Lagos businessman

The Togolese cook of Chief Ope Bademosi, who allegedly stabbed to death the late Lagos businessman on Wednesday morning and later fled the scene has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command.

The police in Lagos, had on Thursday, declared the cook, who was identified as Sunday wanted,

He was said to have committed the offence three days after being employed by the deceased.

Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be paraded today at the headquarters of the command.

Badamosi, Chairman of the Credit Switch Technology, was reportedly murdered at his Ikoyi home, in Lagos, on Wednesday, while the wife was away to the bank for an early transaction, an incident that is currently trending in the media..

Wife of the Lagos businessman, had narrated her side of the story, explaining that it took place, after she dashed to the bank early in the morning of the said day to carry out some transactions, but got home only to find her husband in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, while the cook, who was employed four days earlier, was nowhere to be found.

A homicide investigation officer was quoted as saying: “After committing the act, the guy went to the toilet and pulled off the white uniform meant for cooks he was wearing because it was all stained with blood. He also left the knife he used inside the toilet there. If you see the knife, it’s a very strong, long and sharp knife that could only be authorised for military personnel.”

The cook allegedly left the house with valuables such as money, jewelry and a mobile phone.

The police, in a notice issued to declare the cook wanted, said actions have been taken to apprehend him.

