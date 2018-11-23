Just Now: Police surrenders, vacates Akwa Ibom assembly complex

The Police have reportedly vacated Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly premises, after days of siege on the Lawmakers.

There have been serious cordon on all entrances as from Tuesday morning by armed police personnel following a crisis that erupted on Monday after Speaker, Onofiok Luke, declared the seats of five lawmakers who had defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacant, a situation which later led to alleged thugs, disrupting plenary.

The police, thereafter, sealed off the complex, denying the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly access.

Shortly after, the Senate ordered an investigation into the sealing of the Assembly, after the issue was raised by Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North-East.

Subsequently, on Thursday, the Senate ordered the police to immediately vacate the assembly and not prevent legislators from getting in.

