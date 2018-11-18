Just Now: ‘Poor’ Super Falcons begin AWC defence on losing note, fall to South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Falcons a while ago lost to their South Africa counterparts 0-1 in the first match of the ongoing African Women Championship in Ghana

Thembi Kgatlana’s superb volley sealed a victory for South Africa’s Bayana Bayana Ladies.

The display of Super Falcons, tutored by a foreign coach, Thosmas Dernerby was generally adjudged poor, a situation many attributed to lack of adequate preparations ahead of the biannual tournament.

Nigeria are the defending champions.

