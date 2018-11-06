Just Now: Prince Charles, wife touch down Nigeria as royal visit to Africa continues

British Royal heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, have arrived Nigeria as part of their tour of West Africa.

This was contained in a tweet by the Clarence House, the official Twitter handle of the British Royals, @ClarenceHouse.

The tweet reads, “Their Royal Highnesses have arrived in Nigeria as they continue their Royal Tour of West Africa.”

Clarence House added that the royals had the National Anthem played for them, while and His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, inspected the Guard.

Details here

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.