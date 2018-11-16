Just Now: Residents feast on meat as train crushes Cows to death in Ogun

Reports reaching Blueprint indicates that a train a while ago on Friday crushed 10 cows killed on its track around Kajola Community in Ogun State on Friday.

Shortly after, Residents of the community trooped out to fetch meat from the killed cows.

Men and women including commercial motorcyclists and passersby used knives, cutlasses to cut from the lifeless cows.

The train, which took off from Lagos, headed for its final destination, Kajola Terminus, when it ran over the cows which were crossing rail track at 11:50 a.m.

The cows were searching for food when they crossed the rail track. The herders seemed to be caught unawares but no human life was lost to the accident.

Further report by NAN revealed that some of the residents who spoke with newsmen said that the herders had been warned to desist from bringing the animals near the track.

They also said that the meat would waste if people would not fetch them. One of the residents, Mr Adeola Paseda, told newsmen that he fetched beef that would be enough for his family for at least one week.

“I am one of the residents that got here first; I have meat that can last for a week,” he said.

Mrs Bola Akanni, who was carrying a basin of beef, said, “Times are hard now; if we do not take the meat, it will amount to waste of an opportunity.”

Buhari warns against pipeline vandalism, sympathises with Abia’s explosion victims Mr Fatai Akeem, told newsmen that he was alerted by his friends immediately the accident happened.

He said that he was sad to see pieces of beef littering the track. “I watched as people cut meat in basins and took them to their houses.

“The herders lost a lot because they could not listen to advice not to bring cows near the rail track,” he said.

Newsmen report that pieces of beef littered the track as the residents continued to fetch the beef. The owners of the cows were not seen as at the time of the report.

