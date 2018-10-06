Just Now: Ronaldo lifts Juve, Real crash to Alves in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal as Juventus maintained their 100% winning start by beating Udinese.

It comes during a week in which the Portugal forward “firmly” denied rape allegations.

Rodrigo Bentancur had headed in the opener for Serie A champions Juve, while Antonin Barak struck the foot of the post for the home side.

Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet made a series of saves, the best of which was to keep out Joao Cancelo’s effort.

Meawhile, Ronaldo’s former club side, Real Madrid lost to unusual suspects, Alves in one of the La Liga matches decided a while ago in Spain.

