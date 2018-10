South Africa are possibly the Group E leaders going into the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series after defeating Seychelles 6-0 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The game ended barely five minutes before the kick-off of the corresponding Nigeria – Libya game in Uyo. With 6-0 win and seven points, South Africa have undoubtedly broken loose in the group as it looks impossible for Libya to beat Nigeria by similarly wide margin.

Both Libya and South Africa going into match day 3 tied at points apiece. Libya only had goal difference advantage which South Africa have now cancelled.